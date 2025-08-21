BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 69,562 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

