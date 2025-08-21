Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 1001214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Freshpet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $264.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,455,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,839,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,921,000 after buying an additional 1,116,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after buying an additional 196,882 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 41.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,568,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,586,000 after buying an additional 753,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 20.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,780,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

