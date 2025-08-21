Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 16,168 Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,618,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 967,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,911,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,513,000 after buying an additional 1,619,527 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 159,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 64.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,961,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,193 shares in the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

Itau Unibanco stock opened at $6.6450 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 43.0%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

