Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $7.94 Million Position in Kadant Inc $KAI

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kadant were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Kadant by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kadant by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $330.9970 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant Inc has a twelve month low of $281.30 and a twelve month high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.39.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

