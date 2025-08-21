Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 424,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,060,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 99,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $20,500,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 463,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,845,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $345.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

