Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Jae Kim Sells 912 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) SVP Jae Kim sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $106,202.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,539. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.87 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $129.98.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LITE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 164.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.