ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASGN from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

ASGN Stock Down 2.0%

ASGN stock opened at $51.5580 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.98. ASGN has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. ASGN had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ASGN by 662.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in ASGN by 13.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 665,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ASGN by 105.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

