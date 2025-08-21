Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Castle Biosciences worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,865.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.82 million, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

