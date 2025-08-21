Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 643 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $141.0830 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.