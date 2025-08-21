BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 811 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.4180 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.