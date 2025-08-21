Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) COO Sells 13,039 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:PG opened at $159.4180 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 89,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.