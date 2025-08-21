Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 1,932 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,022,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 142,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 41,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $166.5690 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average of $179.72.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.25.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

