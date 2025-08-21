Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $1,323,180.66 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,180.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,432,603.08. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajit Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $265,089.40.

On Monday, June 16th, Ajit Mohan sold 27,608 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $221,968.32.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $7.1650 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,632 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 110.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Snap by 5.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Snap by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 828,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

