Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $350.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $354.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

