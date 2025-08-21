Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura Niklason Sells 549,360 Shares

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Niklason sold 549,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $1,005,328.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,691,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,783.55. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 94,915 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Humacyte by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.