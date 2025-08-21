Zacks Research Downgrades Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) to Hold

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.1%

HIMS stock opened at $43.4750 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. This represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This trade represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,396,090 shares of company stock valued at $71,927,627. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $58,403,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,582,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

