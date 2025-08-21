Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sage Group stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Sage Group has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 140.0%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

