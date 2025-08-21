Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.8760 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

