Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 5,013 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 144,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $60.6890 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.