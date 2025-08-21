Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $641.23 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $649.31. The company has a market cap of $645.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

