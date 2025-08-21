Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Target Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $98.7370 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

