VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH Holdings Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPH. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,059,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 174,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.6069 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

