Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of AS opened at $37.2250 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amer Sports by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 33,182 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

