SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

