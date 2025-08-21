Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.0%

GDX opened at $58.32 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

