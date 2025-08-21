Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,612 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,612 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $3,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 13.6%

NJUL stock opened at $69.2150 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $55.4032 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

