Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 643,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,916,000 after purchasing an additional 112,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $257.2410 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average of $230.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

