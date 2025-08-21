Credit Agricole S A Buys 2,080 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,404,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.8050 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CLSA upgraded shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

