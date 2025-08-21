Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $4.49 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,108,000 after purchasing an additional 280,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 349,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,084,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 376,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 233,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,746,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

