Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Stock Position Decreased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $77.6870 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

