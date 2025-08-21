Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Kenvue by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,369,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,853,000 after purchasing an additional 527,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.6290 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

