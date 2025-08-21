Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,212 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.91.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.11. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

