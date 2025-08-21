Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

