Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after buying an additional 1,608,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after buying an additional 290,653 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,741,000 after buying an additional 553,395 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.5560 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

