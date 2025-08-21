Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.6160 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

