CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,938,000 after buying an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,158,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after buying an additional 738,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $160.8330 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $161.81. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

