Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura Niklason Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Niklason sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,793,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,446.55. The trade was a 65.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Humacyte Trading Up 2.2%

Humacyte stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.45. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $252.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Humacyte by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 94,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Humacyte by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

