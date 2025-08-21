Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 296.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Sysco were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 485,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Sysco by 56.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 298,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 107,788 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 892,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,861 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,828,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $509,166.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,724. This trade represents a 15.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $6,766,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.8660 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

