Groupama Asset Managment Invests $566,000 in Ferrovial SE $FER

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

FER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

