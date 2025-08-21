Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE:LAR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

