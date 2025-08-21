Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amer Sports Put Options (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 24,526 put options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately1,177% compared to the average daily volume of 1,921 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AS. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $108,562,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth $66,793,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Amer Sports by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,887,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after buying an additional 2,267,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $87,287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Amer Sports by 244.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,533,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,170 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Amer Sports Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $37.2250 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.93%.Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

