Chardan Capital Reduces Earnings Estimates for Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Metagenomi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.12.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 257.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metagenomi by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Metagenomi by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Metagenomi by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

