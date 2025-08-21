Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

