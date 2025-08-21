Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99,832 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,396,000 after acquiring an additional 233,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after acquiring an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1%

Walmart stock opened at $102.3860 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,365. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

