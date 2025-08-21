Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Stride worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Stride by 102.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stride by 14,892.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stride by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.40.

Stride Price Performance

Stride stock opened at $163.4070 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

