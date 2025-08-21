Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $102.7150 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

