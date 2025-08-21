Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $66.32 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

