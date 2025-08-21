Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $117.08.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $127.88 on Thursday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

