Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.24.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $117.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

