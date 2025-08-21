EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. $BGS

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 285,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 260,338 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 94,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 872,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $4.4150 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.80 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 12.02%.B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. B&G Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.2%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.86%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.